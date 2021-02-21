Police investigating case of non-Muslim man in apostasy case - Dr Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al Bakri (pix) today urged the public to let relevant authorities take necessary action against the non-Muslim man who claimed on video, that he will be apostatising a Muslim woman. The video has gone viral.

He said the police were now investigating the matter.

“The position of Islam is guaranteed under Article 3 of the Federal Constitution, while Article 11 of the Federal Constitution recognises the rights and freedom of religion for Muslims and those from other religions.

“Even so, the spread of religions, other than Islam, is subject to Article 11 (4) of the Federal Constitution,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the clause empowered states to formulate laws to control the spread of other religions to Muslims, including attempts to persuade, coax or invite Muslims to leave their religion either through preaching, marriage or any other means.

Zulkifli said almost all states have the Control and Restriction of the Propagation of Non-Islamic Religions Enactment, which is based on Article 11 (4) of the Federal Constitution.

“I understand that the Control and Restriction of the Propagation of Non-Islamic Religions Enactment for the Federal Territory is currently in the final process of drafting. This is one of the government’s priorities in strengthening the syariah law in Malaysia,” he added. -Bernama