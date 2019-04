PETALING JAYA: The police are investigating claims that Malaysians were involved in the Easter Sunday suicide attacks in Sri Lanka that left more than 300 dead and hundreds more injured.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun acknowledged that there had been talks linking Malaysians to the attackers but “our investigations so far have not revealed any such connections”.

On Sunday, suicide bombers set off bombs at three churches and four hotels in the worst attack on the island nation since the end of its protracted civil war in 2009. The Islamic State has since claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Mohamad Fuzi said all state police chiefs had been instructed to enhance security at places of worship in the wake of the attacks.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the Sri Lankan government should bring those behind the attacks to justice.

He said the attacks did not reflect the teachings of Islam that, he pointed out, was a religion of peace.

“Islam is in line with the principle of ‘rahmatan lil alamin’ which means mercy for the whole universe, its contents and creations, including nature and mankind,” he said.

“The government and people of Malaysia stand in solidarity with the government and people of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka. We pray for the strength and fortitude of the victim’s families, love ones and those affected during this difficult time,” he added.