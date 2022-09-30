Police investigating claims of kidnappings in JB

JOHOR BAHRU: Police are investigating claims of kidnappings that occurred in two areas in the city that had gone viral on WhatsApp yesterday.

Johor Bahru Utara district deputy police chief Supt Fariz Ammar Abdullah said a message was detected claiming an attempted kidnapping of a child at a kindergarten in Bandar Baru Uda here.

He said the post also mentioned that kidnappings were frequent in Taman Perling and Bandar Baru Uda, both of which were under the administration of the Johor Bahru Utara District police headquarters.

“The police have identified the individual who uploaded the posting in a WhatsApp group which we believe comprises a group of individuals and members of the local community. Police personnel visited the alleged crime scenes and interviewed some of the individuals there.

“Our investigations revealed there were no reports about the kidnappings and no one has come forward to confirm the attempted kidnappings or reports of the missing children as claimed by the group,” he said in a statement.

Fariz Ammar, said, however, that further investigations were underway, and advised the public not to be easily swayed by viral messages. - Bernama