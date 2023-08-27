Police investigating edited video of Kedah MB’s alleged welcome in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor police are investigating a viral video edited to depict the warm welcome allegedly received by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor in the state.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat denied that such a situation actually occurred, as police checks found that the footage in the video originated from a programme titled “KL Munajat” featuring Ustaz Abdul Somad, Sheikh Aleey Qodir At-Thohiri and Nur Ali Badar at Merrdeka Square, Kuala Lumpur, on July 15.

“The video was edited to include cheers of ‘Luaskan Kuasamu Johor’ and was widely shared with other social media users.

“The police have opened an investigation paper and are tracking down the individuals responsible to faciliate investigations,” he said in a statement tonight, adding that the police viewed the matter as provocative and slanderous, which could give Malaysians a negative perception.

Kamarul Zaman issued a warning against spreading and creating fake speculative material as it was against the law and punishable under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He also advised the public not to simply believe in claims from unverified sources and to share information that could affect the peace and harmony of Malaysians.

A two-minute video with the caption ‘sambutan kepada Menteri Besar Kedah di Johor’ and using the song ‘Luaskan Kuasamu Johor’ as background music, was uploaded on TikTok by the account @longkai_official2. -BERNAMA