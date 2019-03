NIBONG TEBAL: The police have opened an investigation paper on Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s alleged seditious remark about the Umno-PAS political union.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said this followed 58 police reports lodged against Lim in connection with the case, which will be investigated under Section 505 (c) of the Penal Code.

“If necessary, we will call the minister to record his statement when the time comes,” he told reporters after attending the investiture of the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara (PJPN) medal to police officers and members at the Seberang Perai Selatan Police headquarters, here today.

The IGP also refuted the allegation that the police had been slow in taking action regarding the case as Guan Eng, who is also DAP secretary-general and Bagan MP, was reported to have made the remark last week.

“The allegation is not true. We immediately opened an investigation paper after receiving police reports on the case last week,” he stressed. — Bernama