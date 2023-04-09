Police investigating Muhyiddin over alleged ‘haram’ vote remark

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have opened an investigation paper against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) for allegedly claiming that it is ‘haram’ (sinful) to vote for Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Suhaizan Kaiat in the Pulai Parliamentary by-election this Saturday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman was being investigated under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code for allegedly issuing a statement that created public fear and anxiety and also under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He said the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit was conducting the investigation after a police report was lodged against Muhyiddin at a police station here.

“Police will record a statement from him (Muhyiddin) soon,” he told Bernama today.

Last Saturday, the Pagoh Member of Parliament allegedly said at a ceramah at Dataran Utama Kempas in Johor Bahru that it was “haram to vote for Suhaizan.”

The Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state seats fell vacant following the death of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

Early voting is tomorrow and polling is on Sept 9 for both by-elections.

In JOHOR BAHRU, Amanah Youth today lodged a police report over the alleged statement, claiming that it had touched on race, religion and royalty (3R) sensitivities.

Amanah youth executive council member Fadhli Umar Aminolhuda said the report was lodged by Pulai Amanah youth chief Mohd Harith Mohd Hambali at the Tampoi police station this afternoon.

He also hoped that investigations into the matter will be expedited.

“This is to ensure no party is bold enough to come out with statements like that,” he told reporters when met at the Tampoi police station today. -Bernama