MALACCA: The police are investigating acts of vandalism involving the damaging of several grave headstones at the As-Syakirin Islamic Cemetery in Bacang, 6.5km from the Malacca City centre here, last night.

State CID chief AC Mohd Nor Yhazid Idris had urged all quarters to stay calm and stop viraling the case to enable the police to investigate the incident.

‘’We are in the process of identifying the individuals involved and had taken statements from two people who were allegedly at the scene to help in the investigation,’’ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Mohd Nor Yhazid said that the police were scrutinising several police reports to open an investigation paper and currently the case was being investigated under Section 297 of the Penal Code.

The local media yesterday reported that the residents in Bacang were in an uproar at the damage to about 20 headstones at the cemetery due to vandalism by irresponsible quarters at 8pm.

Meanwhile, Malacca central district police chief, AC Afzanizar Ahmad, when contacted, said a police report was received on the intrusion into a cemetery and damages to headstones at 10.20pm last night.

He said that the police had opened an investigation paper under Section 279 of the Penal Code for intrusion.

‘’Until to date, no arrests have been made and the case is still being investigated,’’ he said.

Afzanizar said that 20 headstones had been damaged while two graves had burn signs on them.

He said police also urged those who had information on the incident to go to the nearest police station to help in investigation. - Bernama