IPOH: Perak police have conducted a disciplinary investigation into the matter that several of its uniformed staff were smoking publicly at a food stall at Pasir Puteh, here, as viraled on social media today.

Ipoh acting district police chief Supt Mohamed Nordin Abdullah said the investigation was to identify whether there was any violation of the code of ethics by the off-duty members involved.

A check by the Ipoh district police found that the individuals in the photographs were members of the motorcycle patrol unit (URB) from Ipoh District Police Headquarters Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division.

“A police report has been lodged at the Pasir Puteh Police Station on the matter which has gone viral and this will be referred to the Ministry of Health (MOH) for further investigation,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohamed Nordin said the photographs uploaded by a Facebook user under the name Araa Qisha were also shared in the Facebook page of Public Health Malaysia which received public attention.

Mohamed Nordin said while the department welcomed feedback on the services extended by its personnel, it is hoped that should there be problems or complaints, the matter should be channeled through the proper channels or contact the Ipoh IPD Control Centre at 05-2542222. — Bernama