Police: Investigation on ‘Malaysia’s corporate mafia secrets’ started last year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) had opened two investigation papers since May last year to look into the alleged abuse of funds and embezzlement reported in an article ‘Rahsia Mafia Korporat Malaysia, Victor Chin Boon Long Peralat Penguatkuasa Terbongkar’.

Its secretary, Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin acknowledged receiving a report in connection with the article on May 25, 2022, and said police had started investigations.

“The report said that there was misconduct and financial irregularities involving money amounting to RM30.7 million in the management of the company, Caely (M) Sdn Bhd (a subsidiary of Caely Holdings Berhad) and following that another police report was lodged on Sept 21, last year,“ she said in a statement here today.

She said the case was being investigated under Section 409 of the Penal Code, for criminal breach of trust by an agent, and Section 201 of the Penal Code, for disappearance of evidence about an offence committed or giving false information about an offence to avoid punishment.

Noorsiah said the case had been referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers on Feb 27 for a decision and further instructions.

Several days ago, a portal published an article on social media in relation to a group of individuals trying to hijack a public listed company, Caely Holdings and another company.

It (the tussle) resulted in a drop in share prices and a claim that it also involved enforcement agencies, investigations, arrests, as well as freezing the accounts of company directors. - Bernama