KUALA LUMPUR: Police checked more than 750 motorcycles and issued 338 summonses for various offences in the special motorcycle operation at several main roads in the city Saturday night.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Enforcement and Investigation staff officer DSP Mohd Safiee Ishak said the operation carried out at Jalan Pahang, Jalan Raja Laut and Jalan Bangsar, was specifically aimed at reducing road accident rates involving motorcyclists and pillion riders in Kuala Lumpur.

“During the operation, we also arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of riding a stolen motorcycle and seized two modified motorcycles with fake registration number plates.

“Four motorcyclists were also tested positive for drugs and one was detained on suspicion of riding under the influence of alcohol,” he told reporters when met during the operation in Jalan Bangsar here.

The operation which began at 10.30pm involved six officers and 69 traffic policemen from the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent. — Bernama