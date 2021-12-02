Police issue compounds to 94 entertainment outlet patrons

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 94 patrons of an entertainment outlet in Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya, here were issued compounds of RM2,000 each for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) of Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) on Tuesday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said two male patrons tested positive for methamphetamine and were detained for further investigation under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The patrons, aged 19 to 57, were all local and were issued compounds under Regulation 17(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2021, and the owner of the premises was issued a compound of RM10,000 for operating an entertainment outlet during Phase Four of the PPN.

He added that the premise owner would also be investigated for selling liquor without a licence and for operating an entertainment outlet without a valid licence. — Bernama