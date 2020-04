SHAH ALAM: Guidelines for travel or going outdoors during the second phase of the movement control order (MCO) were clarified by Selangor police today.

Selangor police spokesman ACP Mohd Ismail Muslim, who is head of the state standard compliance and integrity department, said the guidelines are in accordance with the official gazette issued for the second phase of the current two-week long MCO.

He said those who leave their homes to buy groceries, medicine or supplements are only permitted to travel to their destination within the radius of 10km from their residence alone or unaccompanied unless there is a reasonable purpose of being accompanied by another person.

Ismail said the same rules applies for those who are seeking medical aid or healthcare but they are allowed to be accompanied by another person as required.

“A valid reason for a person to travel accompanied by another is when they might be ill or is disabled and might need the assistance,“ he said.

Ismail said as for those who are required to carry out official duties for both civil servants and those with the private sector, they are required to produce a consent letter from their superior or employer to police when flagged down.

He said such consent letter was also required for those who are employed in the essential services listed in the official gazette.

Ismail said to restrict the movements of the public, food stall or restaurant operators are allowed to only supply meals for take-aways, delivery and through drive-ins.

He said as for travel beyond 10km from one’s residence for special or urgent purposes, an application for the journey can be made with the officer-in-charge at a police station nearest to their home.

Ismail said those who flout the rules can face imprisonment up to six months or a fine up to RM1,000 or both.

“The public is advised to comply to the laws of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 to enable efforts to counter the outbreak of Covid-19 to be carried out.

For now, all social events, visits to places of interest and other outdoor activities are prohibited. The public is expected to be indoors throughout the MCO.” he said.