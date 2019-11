TAIPING: Police issued 102 summonses to motorcyclists who committed various offenses in a Special Integrated Road Bully Operations at Jalan Tasek, Taiping, here, last night.

Taiping district police chief ACP Osman Mamat said 70 motorcycles and two cars were inspected during the operations from 6pm to 9pm.

He said that out of the total, 21 motorcycles were seized for road tax and driving licences related offences.

“A 25-year-old man was also arrested after being tested positive for drug,“ he said in a statement here today.

Osman said the operation involved four officers and 17 members of the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division, the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department and the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division of the Taiping District Police Headquarters. — Bernama