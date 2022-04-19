Police: Johoreans lose nearly RM10 million in Macau scams

PETALING JAYA: Macau scam syndicates have cheated Johoreans of close to RM10 million in the first four months of this year, state police revealed today.

Johor commercial crime investigation department chief ACP Amran Md Jusin said Macau scam victims in the state lost RM9,556,704 in the 209 cases recorded from Jan 1 to April 18.

Victims lost a total of RM2,885,730 in the 90 cases recorded last year.

“The losses recorded from Jan 1 to April 18 this year alone were RM9,556,704 compared to RM2,885,730 for last year,” Amran said today.

He said the modus operandi of these scams usually see syndicate members impersonate policemen, Inland Revenue Board (IRB) officers or insurance agents and warned the public to be wary when getting calls from unknown phone numbers or through an operator.

Amran reminded the public not to entertain phone calls from strangers and never to share their banking details with anyone.