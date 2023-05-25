Police keep mum on identity of man who allegedly murdered girlfriend

PETALING JAYA: The authorities have declined to confirm claims made by netizens of a man appearing in several online posts as the same man who murdered a 20-year-old pregnant woman in Sabak Bernam, after her body was found at an oil plantation yesterday (May 24).

Sabak Bernam district police chief Supt Agus Salim Mohd Alias when contacted by the New Straits Times (NST) refrained from concluding anything to avoid complicating the investigation into the case.

“I cannot control what netizens decide to make viral.

“The photos shared with me are blurry. So, I would rather not comment,“ he said.

It was reported that several screenshots and videos showing details including an image of a male individual allegedly linked to the brutal murder were circulated online.

Previously, Bernama reported that an argument over hiding an out-of-wedlock pregnancy is believed to be the reason why a restaurant waiter was brutally murdered by her boyfriend at an oil palm plantation on Jalan Sungai Limau here, on Monday.

Salim said the suspect, who was a former college student, had taken the victim into a car and argued with the 21-year-old woman before hitting her on the head and then killing her at the location at around 10pm.

“According to the preliminary investigation, the victim’s body is believed to have been burned twice with the aim of disposing of evidence - namely at around 10pm (May 22) and yesterday around 7 am - before it was found by the public,“ he told a press conference.

He said the suspect allegedly beat and stabbed his lover with a kitchen knife and slashed the victim’s stomach before burning the body on the night of the incident and returned to the scene the following day with a barrel filled with gasoline to finish off what he started.

Agus also said that the man also disposed of evidence including items belonging to the victim around Jalan Lama, Kuala Selangor.

The police chief added that the suspect was remanded for six days beginning today to assist with investigations according to Section 302 of the Penal Code and the victim’s body, which was 60 per cent burnt, was at the Sungai Buloh Hospital for post-mortem.