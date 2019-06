BINTULU: A police lance corporal was found dead from a gunshot wound at the Bintulu District Police headquarters here at 12.05am today, according to Bintulu Police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili.

He said the 48-year-old policeman, who was from Kuching, was about to start his duty shift.

Medical personnel who arrived in an ambulance confirmed that the corporal had died on the spot, he said.

He said the police do not suspect foul play. — Bernama