KOTA BARU: A police lance corporal was remanded for seven days beginning today to facilitate Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigations into a corruption case involving RM4,700.

Kelantan MACC director Ramli Ismail said the remand order was issued by the magistrate court on the 32-year-old suspect.

The suspect was picked up at the MACC office in Jalan Lundang here at 6.50pm yesterday.

The detention follows the apprehension on Tuesday of two other policemen.

The policemen were suspected to have received bribes as an inducement not to act against an individual for having ketum juice. — Bernama