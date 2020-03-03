Police launch hunt for fugitive who killed victim with pick-up truck

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A hunt was launched by police today for a man who ran over and killed a salesman with a pick-up truck at Taman Impian Ria here on Monday night.

Seberang Jaya Tengah acting police chief Supt Mohd Mustafa Bidin said that the victim who dealt in motorcycle spare parts was identified as Leow Choong Leong of Machang Lubuk.

He said the victim had also sustained a stab wound to his abdomen.

Mustafa said witnesses told police that the killer was of average height and bespectacled.

He said police are yet to ascertain the motive of the murder and urged those with information on the case to contact police.

The victim’s body was sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital for a post mortem.

Several videos taken by a passer-by that went viral on social media showed the truck running over the injured man who was lying by a road shoulder.

Paramedics who arrived the scene minutes later pronounced the man dead.

It is learnt that the vehicle that was used in the attack was registered to the company the victim worked for.