Police launch hunt for Rohingya woman who masterminded robberies, burglaries

KLANG: Police have launched a hunt for a Rohingya woman believed to have masterminded the ‘Jahan Gang’ which was linked to a series of robberies and burglaries.

Police are also in the midst of tracking down the woman’s three accomplices who have gone into hiding.

The gang is said to have committed the crimes around Klang, Kuala Selangor and Kuala Langat since February.

Klang Utara district police chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said the woman, in her 30s, was wanted after six of her accomplices comprising three men and three women of the Rohingya ethnic group were arrested in several raids around the district and Kuala Langat since Friday.

“The female suspect known as Norjahan and the three men known as Md Alam, Rafiq and Hussin, are aged between 25 and 35 years.

“The group was also known as the ‘blue Alza robbery gang’ as they would drive that type of vehicle during robberies. Initial investigations found that the vehicle belongs to Norjahan,” she told a press conference here, today.

Nurulhuda said besides jewellery, the police also seized watches of various brands, old Ringgit notes, various foreign currencies, mortgage letters, passbooks, mobile phones and a blue Perodua Alza all of which were estimated to be worth RM150,000.

Elaborating, Nurulhuda said the group’s modus operandi was to use machetes at night or early in the morning by targeting victims at random on the streets or to carry out burglary.

She added that all the Rohingyan suspects, aged between 19 and 50 years, were United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cardholders and were believed to have family ties including with the gang leader.

The police also believe that with the arrest of the six ‘Jahan Gang’ suspects, 45 robbery cases in Klang, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor have been resolved and all the suspects are being remanded for 14 days under section 395/397 of the Penal Code to facilitate investigations.-Bernama