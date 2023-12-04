Police launch manhunt for two Indonesians who escaped while being transported to prison

JOHOR BAHRU: The police have launched a manhunt for two Indonesians who escaped while being taken from the Kota Tinggi Court to Ledang Prison to serve their sentence for illegal entry into the country.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said identified the two detainees as Riki Rinaldi, 40, and Samirudin, 36.

Tok said the two detainees, along with two other Indonesian nationals, were to serve a six-month prison sentence in Ledang Prison after they were found guilty by the Kota Tinggi Court for an offence under Section 5(2) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

He said they were arrested by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Officers (Maritim Malaysia) for entering the country without valid travel documents and were taken to the Kota Tinggi Court to face the charge.

“At 11.20 am yesterday, three Malaysian Maritime members were assigned to bring them to Ledang Prison to serve the jail sentence.

“During the journey, two of them managed to break the chain that tied them together and opened the rear door of the vehicle before fleeing into an abandoned oil palm plantation at Jalan Felda Inas,” he said in a statement today.

He urged the public with information on the two men to contact the Kulai police operations room at 07-6637222. - Bernama