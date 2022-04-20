Police launch Op Kesan to track down 171 Rohingya detainees (Updated)

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Police have launched operations dubbed Op Kesan to track down the remaining 171 Rohingya detainees who are still on the loose after escaping from the Sungai Bakap Immigration Detention Depot near Bandar Baharu at about 4.30 am today.

Kedah Police chief CP Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad (pix) said the 171 detainees comprised 131 men, 28 women and 12 boys.

Apart from the Kedah Police, he said the operations would also involve the Penang and Perak police forces, as well as the Immigration Department, General Operations Force (GOF) and the Police Canine (K-9) Unit.

“We are also launching Op Tutup which will see four roadblocks to be mounted in Seberang Perai Selatan, four in Bandar Baharu and five in Kulim,” he told a press conference at the Kedah Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

A total of 528 detainees escaped from the depot today, 357 of who were recaptured and accounted for including six who were killed after being hit by cars while crossing the North-South Expressway at Km168 southbound near Jawi.

Wan Hassan said the operations would continue until all detainees were captured.

At the same time, he said police also warned the public against protecting the detainees as it would be a violation of the law.

“I would also like to remind the public to be careful as, in desperation, the detainees can be dangerous and may resort to committing crimes,” he said.

He said members of the public who spotted the Rohingya detainees on foot anywhere were urged to inform the police to enable further action to be taken.

“We believe they are still in nearby areas and that they will be captured soon,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 223/224 and Section 147 of the Penal Code.

Wan Hassan also said that the Kedah police had set up a special 13-member task force to carry out a detailed investigation to ascertain the actual cause of the mass breakout. — Bernama