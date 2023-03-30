Police looking at various angles in probe into deadly Muar fire

MUAR: Police will investigate all aspects including possible negligence in the fire that claimed the lives of four siblings in Kampung Sabak Awor here yesterday.

Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said police were still waiting for the results of the post-mortem, which was expected to start at 2.30 pm today, and the forensic report from the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) on the cause of the fire.

The investigation paper would be sent to the public prosecutor if it was established that there were elements of negligence or crime that caused the fire, he said.

“Preliminary investigations have not ruled out the possibility that the fire was caused by a short circuit in the kitchen, but further investigations are ongoing,“ he said when met by reporters at the Forensic Department of Hospital Pakar Sultanah Fatimah (HPSF) here today.

Raiz Mukhliz said police and JBPM would continue with advocacy programmes for children’s safety at home, including in emergency situations.

The victims, Puteri Aisyah Tenko To, eight; Mohd Hakim, six; Mustakim, four; and Fatihah Aisyah, 3; were alone at their rented house in Jalan Ismail when the fire broke out at 7.49 pm.

Police said their Orang Asli mother was then out buying household items while their father, a Myanmar national, was at work in a restaurant. - Bernama