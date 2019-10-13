Police looking for 13 individuals to assist commercial crime probe

KLUANG: The police are seeking help from the public to locate 13 individuals wanted by the Kluang district police headquarters to assist investigations into commercial criminal cases reported in the area.

Kluang district police chief ACP Mohd Abduh Ismail in a statement said anyone with information to contact Kluang Commercial Crime investigation officer Inspector Muhd Hamzah Hamid at 07-778 4222 or 013-300 5680 or could channel it at any nearby police station.

The 13 individuals are Teo Choon Kiat, 28, with last known address at Taman Pandan Perdana, Kuala Lumpur; M. Megadevan, 30 (Bukit Katil, Melaka); Halimah Marjohan, 34, (Johor Baru, Johor) and Mohd Omar Abdullah, 56’ (Taman Sri Lambak, Kluang).

Others on the list are Poon Wei Lun, 29, (Kajang, Selangor); Abdul Mohamad Hyehoman, 26, (Simpang Renggam, Johor); Nurul Atikah Ismail, 27, (Mersing, Johor); On Chee Siong, 28, (Muar, Johor); S. Paramesvaran, 43, (Johor, Bahru, Johor); S. Ganesan, 43, (Renggam, Johor); Azmi Mohd Yassin, 48, (Johor, Bahru, Johor); Farah Dilla Fadzil, 46, (Ipoh, Perak) and Mohd Shakri Lin Abdullah, 45, (Cheras, Kuala Lumpur).

“These individuals are wanted over alleged involvement in cases investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud, Sections 4 (3) of the Computer Crimes Act 1997 as well as Sections 403 and 406 of the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust,” he said. — Bernama