Police looking for 20 men involved in Sri Petaling clash

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are looking for 20 men in connection with a clash between two groups in Jalan Radin Bagus, Sri Petaling here early Monday.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said several vehicles parked by the roadside were damaged after being hit by iron rods and liquor bottles used in the brawl.

“Police received a report from a victim about his damaged car, with the rear windscreen and right side of back window smashed.

“The victim and his friends were then eating in a restaurant in the location of the fight,” he said in a statement today.

Amihizam said the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for rioting, which provides for a two-year jail term, or fine, or both on conviction.

A 43-second video of the incident has gone viral on social media. — Bernama