SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan police are looking for a man to assist with the investigation into a cheating case related to the conferment of a state award involving losses of RM650,000.

State Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Aibee Ab Ghani said the police were looking for Tuan Mochtar Tuan Abdul Malek bearing identity card no. 851205-56-5175 and with last known address at A3622, Lorong Tok Sira 18, Medan Tok Sira, 25050 Kuantan, Pahang.

“On Sept 2017, the victim, a 39-year-old businessman met with the suspect in Kuala Lumpur for a business matter. After several meetings, the businessman was offered to obtain a state award to be conferred by the Malacca Yang Dipertua Negri, which would be fully arranged by the suspect.

“The victim was interested and agreed to the offer, and subsequently asked to make several payment transactions for the purpose, amounting to RM650,000,” he told in a statement here today.

However, he added, until the police report was lodged recently, the victim had not received any invitations or offers from any parties concerning the said medal and award investiture.

Aibee urged anyone with information on the matter to contact Insp Mohd Ramdzan A Sukor at 019-9329643 or 06-7682222. — Bernama