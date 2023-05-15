Police looking for couple after finding body of a man in sewage tank

IPOH: Police are looking for a husband and wife couple to assist investigations in connection with the murder of an Indonesian man whose body was found in a sewage tank in Kuala Kangsar, yesterday.

Kuala Kangsar district police chief ACP Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said police received information that a body of a man, believed to be about 40 years-old, was found in a sewage tank at about 12.20am.

“Following investigations at the site, police found the body of a man in a sewage tank that was situated behind a house. The shirtless body of the victim was clad in a sarong.

“A post-mortem carried out at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh revealed that the cause of death was due to head injuries caused by blunt trauma,” he said.

Omar Bakhtiar said police were looking for a husband and wife couple who had lived with the victim in the house but have since absconded.

Police believe the couple were involved in the murder as police have classified the case as murder and being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“I therefore urge members of the public with information about the incident or about the couple to assist police by contacting the Kuala Kangsar district police headquarters at 05-7762222 or the investigating officer ASP Mohd Subkey Alias at 013-9285436,“ he said. - Bernama