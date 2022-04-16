Police looking for driver who went against traffic near Dungun

KUALA TERENGGANU: Police are looking for an individual who was driving a grey car against the flow of traffic on the Kuala Terengganu-Kuantan main road near Dungun, a video of which had gone viral on social media.

Dungun police chief Superintendent Baharudin Abdullah said based on the video, the individual drove against the traffic from Kampung Kuala Abang towards the Tanjung Jara junction.

“We have contacted the individual who uploaded this video on Facebook for more information. People who have information on the incident are urged to contact us,” he said in a statement here today.

The model and registration number of the car have yet to be identified and the incident is believed to have occurred at 7 am yesterday, he added. — Bernama