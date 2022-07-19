Police looking for drivers of seven luxury cars with foreign registration numbers

KOTA TINGGI: The police are tracking down the drivers of seven luxury cars with foreign registration numbers which were caught being driven in a dangerous manner at Kilometer 42 of Jalan Sungai Rengit - Kota Tinggi heading towards Bandar Penawar here, last Sunday.

Kota Tinggi police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said police detected video footages of the luxury cars travelling in a convoy on a Facebook page at about 8.55 pm.

“The police have identified all the vehicles involved and requested the cooperation of the owners concerned to come to the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of the Kota Tinggi District Police Headquarters to assist investigation,“ he said in a statement today.

He gave the list of the registration number and colour of the luxury cars concerned.

They are SLW3839P (yellow), EN403M (white), SKH3888M (red), SMG80C (red), SBA479Z (black), SMZ986P (yellow) and SNF19A (white).

Two videos were viralled on the social media of a group of seven luxury cars in a convoy, being driven and over taking other vehicles in manner that endangered other road users. - Bernama