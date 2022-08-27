Police looking for drunk man caught on video smashing brother’s car

PETALING JAYA: Police are looking for a man who was caught on video damaging a car at the Sri Perak Flats in Sentul, KL.

According to a report by The Star Online,

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai reportedly said police were alerted with the incident after a man claiming to be suspect’s younger brother, who was drunk at the time, had damaged his car.

“The 24-year-old suspect threw a rock at his brother’s car before pulling off the vehicle’s windshield wiper,“ he said.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for causing mischief.