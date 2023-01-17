Police looking for family members of boy found by roadside in Cheras

KAJANG: The police have resorted to various means to trace the family members of the boy who was found by the roadside near the Cheras Utama Apartments, Batu 9, Cheras here, last Friday.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said until now nobody had come forward to claim the boy.

“We have shown pictures of the boy to the community in the area where he was found and also the surrounding areas, but none recognised him.

“The police also post the picture of the child in the WhatsApp group of residents and mosques in the area,“ he told a press conference after launching Op Selamat 19/13 in conjunction with Chinese New Year 2023 at the South Kajang Toll Plaza, Kajang-Seremban Highway (LEKAS), here, today.

He said the police had also sought the help of a Myanmar interpreter to communicate with the child, who is about four years old.

“The boy refuses to speak, but he can spell numbers one to ten in Malay, English and Chinese,” he added.

Mohd Zaid urged the public with information on the boy or his family to contact the police.

The boy, who was found last Jan 13, has been placed under the care of the Hulu Langat Social Welfare office. - Bernama