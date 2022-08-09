Police looking for foreign man over adopted daughter’s alleged rape

KOTA TINGGI: The Police are looking for a foreign man suspected of raping his 14-year-old adopted daughter at her adoptive family’s house in Kluang.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the man, who in his 30s, is believed to be still in the country.

“We believe he is on the run. He is married to the teenager’s adoptive mother but it (the marriage) was not registered.

“From the doctor’s medical examination, there are signs of previous assault. Although there is new activity detected, it is the prevalence of old abrasion,“ he said at a press conference after the Johor Police Shooting Competition with the media in conjunction with Police Day at the REM Farm shooting range in Kota Tinggi here today.

It is understood that the rape took place on July 31 at about 3 am and a police report was lodged by the victim and her teacher.

On the suspected abuse of an autistic child at a therapy centre in Skudai in July, Kamarul Zaman said police have submitted the investigation papers to the deputy public prosecutor’s office.

“We have taken the statements of the individuals involved, including the suspect(s) and the institution of higher learning (IPT),” he added.

On July 29, Johor Bahru Utara district police chief ACP Rupiah Abd Wahid was reported to have said that the police were investigating a mother’s claim that her autistic son was abused by a teacher at the therapy centre in Skudai, after it went viral on social media.

In a Facebook post by a user named ‘Cik Puan Zetty’, the woman claimed her son had been admitted to a therapy centre at an IPT in Skudai since November 2019 and the abuse was said to have happened on July 7.

The woman claimed that her six-year-old son had been abused by the therapist until he sustained finger-mark bruises on his left shoulder as well as pinch marks on his chest. - Bernama