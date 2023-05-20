Police looking for four men in fatal shooting case near station

SHAH ALAM: Police are looking for four men said to have been spotted in the area where a man was gunned down near the Sungai Jarom police station in Kuala Langat two days ago.

Kuala Langat district police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @ Saleh said according to eye-witness accounts, the four were wearing crash helmets with visors at the time of the incident.

“We are actively tracking them down but the motive for the shooting has yet to be determined. So far, statements have been recorded from seven individuals, and we are looking into all aspects in our investigations.

“The public shoud not speculate on the case as this may disrupt police investigations,” he said in a statement today.

According to media reports, the 39-year-old victim died of four gunshot wounds on the head in the incident at 11.30 pm.

Ahmad Ridhwan said the victim had 13 criminal convictions.- Bernama