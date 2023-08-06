Police looking for four witnesses in drug, human trafficking cases

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is tracking four witnesses for ongoing trials of drug and human trafficking cases.

The Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters (IPK) media centre, in a statement, said that the police are tracking a local man, M Shanjay Raj, who is a trial witness for a case under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, whose last known address is No 17, Jalan Awana 4, Taman Awan, Kajang Selangor.

“Members of the public with any information are urged to contact the Brickfields district police headquarters’ Narcotics Crime Investigation Division’s narcotics investigating officer, Inspector Mohamad Nasharuddin Mohamed, at 017-723 8825 / 03-2600 2222, or any nearby police station,” read the statement.

IPK Kuala Lumpur is also tracking down three other individuals, two local men and a Vietnamese woman, who are witnesses in the trial of a case under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act.

They are Ng Hinn Loong, 25, with last known address at No 658, Jalan Permaisuri Aulong, Taiping, Perak, and Ng Kai Le, 25, with last known address at B-8-08, Seri Kuchai, Jalan Maju Kuchai, Kuala Lumpur.

“The Vietnamese woman is Nguyen Anh Loan, with her last known address in Parit Buntar, Perak.

“Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sentul district police headquarters’ senior criminal investigation officer, ASP E. Thiruchelvan, at 016-711 0682 / 03-4048 2222 or any nearby police station,” it said. - Bernama