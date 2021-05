JOHOR BAHRU: The police are tracking down a man to assist investigations into a domestic violence case that went viral about a woman who was badly injured.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Mohd Padzli Mohd Zain said the individual, known as Rosmaini Abd Raof, 38, worked as a trader and resided at A 102 Perumahan Polis, Taman Derga Jaya, Alor Setar, Kedah.

“The Johor Bahru Selatan district criminal investigation department are looking for a witness to facilitate investigations under Section 325 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement here, last night.

Mohd Padzli said anyone with information on the man could contact the Johor Bahru Selatan district police headquarters hotline at 07-2182323 or investigating officer Insp Salaihudin Azual Razali at 013-7290763.

Yesterday, a Malay newspaper reported that a 43-year-old civil servant working at a government department in Johor was rushed to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital here after she was allegedly hurt by her husband on May 4.

According to newspaper reports, the four-week pregnant woman had serious injuries to her head apart from suffering a broken back, ribs, and jaw. -Bernama