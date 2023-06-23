Police looking for missing teenage girl

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are looking for a teenage girl named Norhawani Mohd Azwan Abdullah, who was reported missing in Petaling Jaya since last Monday (19 June).

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhruddin Abdul Hamid said the girl, 16, was last seen at her home at Floor 1 Block 3 Jalan PJS 8/14 Bandar Sunway, Petaling Jaya at 6 pm.

“Her family lodged a police report about her being missing at 11.15 pm Tuesday,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said those with information about the teen could contact the nearest police station or the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters operations room at 03-79662222. - Bernama