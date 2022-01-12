Police looking for missing teenager

IPOH: Police are looking for a male teenager who was reported missing after leaving his house in Taman Meru Phase 2B here since Jan 4.

The Ipoh district police headquarters (IPD), in a statement today, said the teenager was identified as 16-year-old Danial Hazim Mastam.

A police report was lodged by his father at the Jelapang Police Station here at about midnight on Saturday when the teenager did not return home and could not be detected after several days.

According to the statement, those with information could contact assistant investigating officer Sergeant Aslina Mat Ali at 05-2451628 and 019-2119539 or Ipoh IPD at 05-2451500. — Bernama