Police looking for motorist driving against traffic flow in Klang

SHAH ALAM: Police are searching for the driver of a white Hyundai vehicle found to be driving against the traffic flow in Batu 5, Jalan Meru, Klang last night.

North Klang district police chief, ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said in a statement today, that a car driven against the traffic flow was recorded from the three-way Haji Abdul Manan intersection towards Bukit Raja around 10.50pm.

“The white Hyundai vehicle with a yet to be determined registration number was said to be driven against the traffic flow, thus endangering other road users.

“The driver is being tracked down to facilitate our investigation and members of the public with information are urged to contact Insp Abdul Azim Mazlan at 013-4146144,“ she said.

Nurulhuda said the case would be investigated under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Earlier, a video captured by the public that has gone viral on WhatsApp showed the car being driven against the flow of traffic, causing other road users having to avoid colliding with it. - Bernama