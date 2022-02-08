Police looking for Muhammad Sajjad to assist in fraud probe

KUALA LUMPUR: Muhammad Sajjad Kamaruz Zaman or better known as ‘Sajat’ (pix) is being sought by police to assist in the investigation into a fraud case involving a change of identity card information.

The Ampang Jaya district police headquarters (IPD) in a statement, today, said Muhammad Sajjad who is also a witness, is required to attend the trial proceedings of the case at the Ampang Jaya Court on Feb 22.

“Any party with information about him can contact the investigating officer Inspector Mastura Abdul Basher at 018-205 3955,” read the statement.

On Feb 23 last year, an arrest warrant was issued against Muhammad Sajjad for having failed to appear for the re-mention of a charge of dressing as a woman at the Shah Alam Syariah High Court.

In June last year, the police also tracked down Muhammad Sajjad to attend court proceedings over a fraudulent identity card name and sex details change at the Ampang Court. -Bernama