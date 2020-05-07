Police looking for nine foreigners who escape from quarantine centre

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are trying to track down nine male foreigners who escaped from a Covid-19 quarantine centre here today, said Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim.

He said the six Indonesian and three Bangladeshi labourers had fled from an educational institute being used as quarantine centre despite having tested negative for Covid-19.

He said they had been asked to stay put at the quarantine centre to ensure that they were really free of the coronavirus.

“Three police reports have been received about the incident after the complainant and the doctor on duty who were making their rounds at the quarantine centre discovered that they had gone missing.

“Investigations show that there were signs of the fence being damaged and they are believed to have fled through that path,” he said in a statement.

Mazlan said the police were working closely with the Health Ministry to trace the immigrants who escaped.

“More personnel have been deployed to tighten (security) control and monitoring of the quarantine centre,” he added.

He urged anyone with information on the case to call the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the nearest police station. — Bernama