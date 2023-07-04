Police looking for Roslizal Razali to help in investigation

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are looking for a man named Roslizal Razali to help in their investigations.

Police head of corporate communications ACP A. Skandaguru, in a statement yesterday, said Roslizal, 46, could help in probes into cases under Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 505 (c) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Anyone who knows or has information on Roslizal should contact investigating officer Insp Mohamad Fairol Abu Bakar at 016-4469473 or 03-22666071. - Bernama