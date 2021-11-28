Police looking for six locals over murder in Tok Bali

PASIR PUTEH: A police hunt is on for six local males including two underaged to assist in the investigation into the killing of a foreigner whose body was found at a fish landing jetty in Tok Bali, here, on Nov 4.

Kelantan police chief, Datuk Shafien Mamat said all the suspects, aged 17 to 28, were from Kampung Haji Wan Omar, Semerak, here.

“The initial investigation found 12 suspects to be involved in the murder and six of them have been detained while six others are being tracked down and their mugshots are already out.

“Members of the public who know the whereabouts of these sex suspects are urged to go to the nearest police station to channel the information,“ he said at a media conference after the pinning of rank and handing-over of duties at the Pasir Puteh district police headquarters, here, today.

Shafien said the six wanted suspects were Muhammad Zulkpile Udin, 28, Muhamad Nazri Yusoff, 25, Mohamad Farhiman Ismail, 22, Muhamad Mustaqimiey Abdul Jais,19, and two 17-year-olds.

He said the initial investigation also found the victim to have been assaulted by a group of men after being accused of trying to break into a business premises.

“The victim was found lying dead at the jetty with his legs tied up and his head injured, besides having other injuries,” he added.

Earlier, Shafien witnessed the handing-over of duties between Supt Mohd Azmir Damiri and Deputy Supt Ediansha Endal.

Mohd Azmir will be the new Tumpat district police chief while Ediansha will take over as Pasir Puteh district police chief. — Bernama