SHAH ALAM: Police are looking for a man who slapped the waiter at a mamak restaurant for asking him to stop smoking at the premises.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said in the New Year’s incident, the waiter saw three patrons smoking in a restaurant in Seksyen 25 and reprimanded them for violating the smoking ban.

“The 25-year-old Indian national waiter approached one of the suspects and spoke to politely but was immediately slapped on the face. The patrons then left the premises after making payment,” Baharudin said when contacted today.

“The waiter then the restaurant owner who later lodged a police report complaint on the assault of his employee,“ he said

Baharudin said police have screened the closed-circuit television (CCTV) system and have identified the culprit behind the incident.

“During the incident, there were also two other waitress and five customers. According to the waiter, the suspect was a non-regular at the restaurant,” he added.

The waiter did not suffer any serious injury to his face.

Following the incident, police have initiated an investigation under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

Baharudin hoped that the suspect will turn himself in to the police for his statement to be recorded.

He also pointed out that the restaurant owner lodged a police report to safeguard against being reprimanded by the authorities for not observing the regulations of the smoking ban.

Those caught smoking in prohibited areas can be fined by up to RM10,000 (S$3,300) or face two years’ jail, while eateries found to have allowed customers to light up will be slapped with a maximum fine of RM2,500.

Premises or vehicle owners and operators who fail to display the smoking ban signage can be fined up to RM3,000 or jailed up to six months under Regulation 12 of the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004.

No fines will be issued in the first six months after the ban takes effect, as enforcement personnel would focus instead on raising public awareness of the ban. But repeat offenders would be taken note of, he said.

Smokers are, however, permitted to light up 3m away from the establishments.

Besides tobacco products, vapes and shishas with nicotine are also included in the ban.