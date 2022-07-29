Police looking for three individuals for probe in child abuse case

SEREMBAN: The police are looking for three individuals to assist investigation into a child abuse case involving a five year-old girl in Jempol near here.

Jempol district police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook identified them as R Guna Silan, 42, K Nagamah, 41 and G Nisha, 21, all relatives of the victim with their last known address at Taman Seri Mahsan, Jempol.

“The abuse on the girl is believed to have started last May 26 until the victim was rescued by a relative before her mother made a police report last Wednesday (July 27) ,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case had been referred to the Social Welfare Department and the child was currently being treated at the Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital (HTAN), Kuala Pilah .

Hoo said the police had set up a special team to track down the three individuals and urged those with information on them or their whereabouts to contact the nearest police station. — Bernama