Police looking for three suspects over assault of youth

NIBONG TEBAL: Police are tracking down three more suspects in connection with the alleged assault on a 19-year-old youth in Taman Bukit Panchor, near here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Selatan district police chief Supt Shafee Abdul Samad said in the 4am incident, the victim suffered a fractured right arm, serious head and back injuries after he was assaulted by four men when he was riding his motorcycle in the residential area.

Following the incident, police detained a man, in his 20s, believed to be involved in the alleged assault.

Shafee said the incident occurred when the victim was on his way home to Taman Nibong Tebal after sending his friend to Taman Bukit Panchor on a motorcycle when he was chased by four men who were also on motorcycles.

“The victim fell of his bike while being chased and tried to hide but the four men caught up with him and started assaulting him but they quickly fled the scene when the nearby residents heard the commotion and came out to see what was happening,” he said today.

The residents then contacted the police and the victim was rushed to the Seberang Jaya Hospital and now in stable condition. - Bernama