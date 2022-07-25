Police looking for trio who ran away with food stall money container

JOHOR BAHRU: Police are looking for a man and his two accomplices who are believed to have been involved in a robbery at a food stall in Jalan Arung, Tampoi on Thursday (July 21).

Johor Bahru Utara District Police chief ACP Rupiah Abd Wahid said that in the 6 pm incident, the 18-year-old victim was manning the stall alone as her mother was resting.

She said a local man had gone to the stall on the pretext of wanting to buy food before suddenly running away with a container containing some money.

“The man then escaped with his two accomplices in a black Perodua Axia vehicle believed to be using a fake registration number plate,” she said in a statement today, adding that the culprits managed to escape despite some members of the public giving chase.

Rupiah, who said the victim lost RM300 in the incident, called on those with information to contact the Johor Bahru Utara District Police Headquarters at 07-5563122.

Earlier, a 30-second video of the incident had gone viral on social media. — Bernama