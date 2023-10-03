Police looking for two witnesses in Lukut murder case

PORT DICKSON: Police are looking for two main witnesses in the case where a man was found murdered in front of a Chinese food court in Lukut town here early this month.

Port Dickson district police deputy chief DSP Muhamad Mustafah Hussin said the two are a man, Sin Poo Kiong, 40, and a woman, Leong Kar Yah, 34.

The man’s last known address is in Bandar Baru Permas Jaya, Masai, Johor while the woman’s is in Taman Johor Jaya, Johor.

“We have yet to establish the motive, and we believe the main witnesses can help to solve the murder case,” he said in a statement here today.

Anyone with information on the witnesses should contact the Port Dickson district police headquarters or investigating officer ASP Muhammad Azril Ahmad Rapiee at 012-7791224.

In the March 1 incident, the victim is believed to have been stabbed with a sharp object. - Bernama