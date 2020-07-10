Police looking for witness in drug case

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are looking for a witness to assist in a case investigation conducted by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division of the Brickfields district police headquarters.

In a statement here today, the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters said they were looking for K. Yuvarani, 26, who was last seen at No. 15, Lorong 5/SS1 Bandar Tasek Mutiara, 14120 Simpang Ampat, Penang.

In this regard, those with information are urged to contact Insp Khairul Izwan Zainal Abidin from the Brickfields IPD Narcotics Investigation Unit at 017-6243870 or the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters hotline at 03-21159999 or any nearby police station. - Bernama