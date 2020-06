GEORGE TOWN: Police are searching for a man who is a witness in a kidnapping case to attend trial at the Penang High Court 1 this Wednesday (June 24).

A police spokesperson identified the man as Peter Won @ Wong Thein Teck, 48, whose last known address was No 7-12-9, Tingkat Paya Terubong Terubong 2, Air Itam.

Anyone with information or knows the man is advised to contact the investigation officer at 013-4263999 or any police station. — Bernama