JOHOR BARU: Police are looking for three men whose presence are required during the hearing of a drug-related case at the Kluang magistrate’s court.

Kluang Narcotics Criminal Investigation head ASP Azizan Aziz named them as Wan Muhammad Kumar Abdullah, 41, whose last known address is No 23 Solok Sungai Keramat 7C, Taman Klang Utama, Selangor; T. Moovinthiran, 28, of E-14-12 Jalan Miri Off, Taman Beringin, Program Perumahan Rakyat Taman Wahyu 1, Jinjang Utara Kepong, Kuala Lumpur, and N. Puvendran, 31, of No 55 Jalan Sri Raya Taman Muzaffar Shah, Ayer Keroh, Malacca.

He said the three men were former inmates at the Simpang Renggam Rehabilitation Centre and were required to attend hearing of the court case which had been fixed for Sept 13, 17 and 20.

“They are key witnesses in the discovery of a certain amount of heroin on a 29-year-old suspect who was their roommate at the centre about two years ago,” he said in a statement here today.

He urged those with information or whereabouts of the three men to contact the Kluang police station at 507-7784222. — Bernama