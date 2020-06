KUALA LUMPUR: A 30-year-old Nigerian woman has claimed that she was gang-raped and beaten up by her local boyfriend and his friends at a house in Cheras early this month.

The foreigner, who does not possess valid travel documents, is being held at the Kajang Prison under immigration laws.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said yesterday that the woman, who sells wigs, had lodged a police report on June 4.

Initially, she alleged that a man she had befriended earlier and his friends had assaulted her.

Police subsequently arrested three local men and a Thai woman aged between 28 and 44. They were remanded for five days to facilitate investigations.

Mazlan said the three men were freed on bail at the end of their remand order on June 9 after an application to extend their detention was rejected by a court. The Thai woman was held further under immigration laws as she failed to produce valid travel documents.

While investigations were ongoing, the Nigerian woman was warded at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital where she was treated for injuries from the alleged assault.

Mazlan said on June 9, three days after the woman was discharged from the hospital, she told police that she was raped by the men and that she had chosen not to pursue the matter.

She decided to make a second police report on the sexual assault on the advice of the investigators.

“On June 20, we rearrested a 44-year-old suspect. He was remanded for six days and is in custody for the rape probe. We are also looking for three other men who are linked to this case.

“The woman was held under a 14-day remand order for investigations under immigration laws. She has been placed at the Kajang Prison until we conclude investigations on the rape case,” he said.

The case came to light after a weblog alleged that police had arrested the woman and “released five Chinese men after taking bribes”.

The blog claimed that the men had taken an interest in the Nigerian woman while they were at the Changkat area in the city.

It alleged that she was taken to a hotel owned by the father of one of the men and beaten up before being taken to another location where she was gang-raped.

Videos and photos of her in the nude were allegedly taken and used to blackmail her into silence.

Read this story on our iPaper: Police looking into gang-rape claim by Nigerian woman